Melbourne band Pierce Brothers are raring to go for their return to Portland this weekend. Rock/folk musicians and twins Jack and Patrick Pierce are headlining Hooked on Portland on Saturday. They will be joined by celebrity chef Paul West who is also returning after being part of the festival in 2019. The free event includes cooking demonstrations, live music, a fishing competition, food trucks, markets, children's activities and entertainment. Jack spoke to The Standard on his last day of isolation after contracting COVID-19. The musician said he looked forward to returning to Portland, recalling the band's 2019 show. "It was such a beautiful show on Australia Day and Triple J's Hottest 100 was playing," he said. "I remember we all had some drinks afterward and lost our keys. Our car was parked right next to the stage and we found the keys the next day. I also remember the scenery rolling through on our drive there." The duo will be joined by keyboard player Dara Munis. The free event is a collaboration between Glenelg Shire Council, and the Victorian Fisheries Authority, celebrating Portland as a coastal centre, and a thriving fishing and tourism hotspot. IN OTHER NEWS After missing out on performing with his brother at Byron Bay Bluesfest over the Easter weekend, Jack is making a return to the stage. "The best part is that we're all coming up in the one van and staying onsite, so we can go around and visit the sites before soundcheck," Jack said. "When we finish the show, we'll stay the night and enjoy the town again." The band also performed in Warrnambool several weeks ago and are hoping to return after touring in Europe in May and June. "I'm excited but a little more apprehensive about going overseas these days, especially with a little girl (now 20 months) at home," he said. The band are set to release a new single next week, with more music in a new home studio to be written and recorded later this year. West is also excited to return to the region with his wife, Alicia, and two children, Otto, 7, and Bowie, 5. "In Portland, we'll check out Cape Bridgewater and the historic tram," he said. "My kids still have a memory from riding the Portland Cable Trams last time and we're keen to be on it again and we'll visit Portland Botanical Garden." During his demonstration on Saturday, West will feature abalone from Yumbah Aquaculture and raspberries from Portland Raspberries in his dishes. "They are two great local ingredients," he said. He said it was fantastic to return to the festival. "It feels amazing because I loved my time in Portland, as they put on a fantastic show and the foreshore park is an amazing location," West said. "And to bring my family - my wife remembers it and my children say they have good memories of it." As part of the festival, West will also present a talk and question and answer session at Glenelg Libraries on Sunday from 10am-2pm to promote his 2021 book, Homegrown: A year of growing, cooking and eating. When not presenting food demos, West works for the ABC on Back Roads, and has a documentary for Catalyst on "iconic trees" across the country. Musicians performing on stage include locals The Settlement, Flynn Gurry and Dean Outtram and Damon Yuill with over five hours of live music entertainment on Portland's beachfront starting at 2pm. The event was set to run in January, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To access the festival's full guide click here. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/8de8436f-0586-4587-97d4-7b4ba9cc24c8.jpg/r0_104_2048_1261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg