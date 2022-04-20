news, latest-news, sport, netball, warrnambool, timboon

Timboon Demons co-coach Bethany Hallyburton says the A Grade squad is beginning to show signs of genuine 'self belief' after a promising start to the season. While acknowledging it's still early doors in the Warrnambool and District league season, Hallyburton told The Standard the new-look squad was showing signs of rapid improvement. A narrow loss to premiership threat Merrivale and a solid win against Russells Creek give reason to believe the Demons are on the way up. "We knew the potential of the girls and were really keen to give our home club girls exposure to the upper level, but we've surprised a lot of people," she said. "It's been pleasing. We've got a lot of self belief after the first two rounds, we were close with Merrivale and then coming away with a win against Russells Creek. "The girls have been good, we've still been training (over Easter) so we're keen to get that time together and develop as a squad and really get used to each other on court which has been one of our big challenges." Hallyburton said the challenge this Saturday against the in-form Kylie Carter-coached South Rovers in front of home fans was one the group was relishing. "South Rovers will certainly be a challenge but we're looking forward to it - our girls have enjoyed stepping up in A Grade and taking each game as it comes," she said. "We're looking forward to a full squad which will give us some rotations which is something we've lacked in the first two rounds." She added there had been some 'exciting' players emerge from the opening two rounds who will continue to prove their worth on court. "We've had girls like Tessa Poot, who stepped up from B Grade last year, she played our first game with A Grade and has just exceeded all expectations and we've decided to keep her up," she said. "Then you've got someone like Jaimie Castledine who is a young one who has come into that goal attack position, and she's holding her own and working really well with Macy Gale in that attacking circle."

