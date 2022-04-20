news, latest-news, sport, bowls

The Dennington Bowling Club is taking a step towards curbing low physical activity among older Australians by encouraging locals to join the sport. The club has joined Roll Back the Clock, a Bowls Australia initiative in partnership with Sport Australia which aims to boost physical activity for those aged 65 and over through bowls, light exercise and education. Roll Back the Clock programs incorporate a two-part activity lasting 30 minutes each, targeting both the body and mind through bowls, functional training, fitness and wellness education, and socialisation. The club will run the program regularly over four weeks, commencing on May 3. Dennington Bowling Club president Tony Scott said it was an important initiative for the club to be part of. "We pride ourselves on not just being a bowling club, but a community club," he said. "For everyone, being healthy in the long run has benefits and that's what it is designed for. "We want this to also be a social, community event too that is designed for everyone."

