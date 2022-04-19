news, latest-news,

A Hamilton man has been arrested after allegedly sending a video of himself loading a gun with ammunition to his ex-partner. The man, who cannot be named because that could identify the victim, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday where he made an unsuccessful bail application. The man and the woman were previously in a relationship but a court-imposed order now prohibits him from contacting her. The court heard there'd been a number of alleged incidents since September last year, including the man grabbing the victim by the throat. Then between January and February this year, the man repeatedly called the victim, in breach of the intervention order, and harassed her. One of the phone calls was recorded and provided to police. He was arrested on February 23, interviewed and released without charge due to further investigations being required. Then on March 17, the man allegedly sent the victim a video of himself loading a firearm with an ammunition feeding device. He didn't say anything in the video which left the victim feeling intimidated and scared, the court heard. He then contacted her a further five times in a one-hour period on March 23. The court heard he also created a fake Facebook profile in an attempt to communicate and keep tabs on his ex-partner. IN OTHER NEWS The man was arrested at a Hamilton address on Saturday. He has an extensive criminal history which dates back to 2010 and involves offences of assault, drug and weapon offences. In a letter read to the court, the victim said she felt the "system" was failing to protect women and children. She said her young child often woke in fear, believing the man was at their house. She said she finally felt free over the Easter long weekend after the man was arrested. "He is a dangerous person," she alleged in the letter. Matthew Pitkin, representing the accused, said some of the charges, including those relating to the firearm video, would be contested due to an identity issue. He said his client suffered an acquired brain injury. But magistrate John Lesser said the man remained an unacceptable risk to the victim and refused bail. The man was remanded in custody and will appear in court again on May 16. If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000. Emma House is a Warrnambool-based not-for-profit service and can be contacted through 1800 EMMADV (1800 366238) or visit emmahouse.org.au/ Safe Steps for women after hours service is available through 188 015 188. Brophy Family and Youth Services can be contacted on 1300 BROPHY or 03 5561 8888. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/9fc1cec3-9df1-439e-a001-7888f8689d50.jpg/r10_233_4479_2758_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg