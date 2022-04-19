news, latest-news, sport

One of Warrnambool's most promising young athletes, Chloe Burrows, is soaking up every moment after a brilliant result at the Stawell Gift over the Easter long weekend. The youngster - a student from Our Lady Help of Christians Primary School in Warrnambool - took out the Little Athletics Victoria Handicap 400m final against nine other opponents in a terrific run on Monday morning. Burrows shot out to an early lead and surged home comfortably to victory, showcasing impressive speed throughout the event. She said she simply loves to run fast and was proud of herself for winning the race. MORE SPORT "I like the sprints, I can't really do the long distance, so I enjoy it," she said. "It was really good." She said it was the best run she's ever done. "It was definitely my fastest time which was good," she said. The runner representing Inner Speed and Power in Warrnambool wanted to thank her coach Jeremy Dixon and sister Sophie.

