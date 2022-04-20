news, latest-news,

State Emergency Service members from the south-west lent a helping hand to those impacted by floods in New South Wales. Hamilton SES unit controller Tim Fry spent eight days in NSW, splitting the time between Port Macquarie and Lismore earlier this month. Mr Fry previously helped those in Traralgon in Gippsland impacted by floods in June, 2021. "The NSW floods is well above and beyond that," he said. IN OTHER NEWS In both Port Macquarie and Lismore, volunteers helped local SES units. "We went to multiple locations across those three days (in Port Macquarie) completing requests for assistance and attending any new ones to give the local crews a rest," Mr Fry said. "Some of the requestions included repairing damaged buildings, removing fallen trees and flood inundation." He said the SES also conducted doorknocks in communities still inundated with water, checking in on people at home and doing food drops to those unable to leave their homes the past four-to-six weeks. Mr Fry said some of the buildings in Lismore were damaged by the most recent storm events, while others were impacted around a month-and-a-half ago, with some damaged from both weather events. Mr Fry said it was something he'd never experienced before. "It was very widespread damage and the expanse of water was still there six weeks on from the original weather event," he said. Mr Fry said the floods were a timely reminder for people to use official sources, such as the VicEmergency app, during weather events. When not volunteering with the SES, Mr Fry works in information technology at a school in Hamilton. He wasn't the only local to assist. Portland SES and Heywood SES volunteer and Narrawong volunteer firefighter Colin Malin and unit officer David Smith from Hamilton SES were also deployed. And in March, Hamilton SES volunteer Nilo Polkinghorne and unit officer Travis Macintosh assisted in the first rounds of flooding in NSW.

