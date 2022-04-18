news, latest-news,

THE deeds of Warrnambool jumper Gold Medals have been well documented. Trainer Symon Wilde retired Gold Medals last week, only weeks before the 12-year-old was to have another tilt at his fifth Grand Annual Steeplechase. The heroic jumper is a legend of the 'Bool after winning two Grand Annuals and running second at his other two starts in the gruelling 5500-metre race. There's plenty of speculation the Warrnambool Racing Club will honour Gold Medals in the future for his deeds at the 'Bool. However, the club may have to rethink its thoughts after May 5. The reason for the rethink centres around the Patrick Payne jumper Zed Em. The 11-year-old lines up for his fifth consecutive Grand Annual on May 5 (one more than Gold Medals). Zed Em's record in the famous race stands at one win in 2019, two second placings and a third. His battles with Gold Medals were a promoter's dream. Trainer Patrick Payne should be congratulated on how he's managed Zed Em during his career. Zed Em gets his chance to win his second Grand Annual next month, and if that happens, his record is on a par with Gold Medals and he would also deserve recognition. A win by Zed Em in the Grand Annual on May 5, should see him and Gold Medals share the naming rights to the upstairs bar outside the Matilda Room overlooking the course where they thrilled thousands of racegoers over the years. Warrnambool jockey Harry Grace's good luck came at the expense of fellow hoop Melissa Julius at Warracknabeal on Saturday. Julius had been booked to ride the Noel Kelson trained Mayatrix but she was unable to fulfil the riding engagement; thus, Grace picked up the ride on the rank outsider in the 1000-metre race. Mayatrix won the $25,000 contest by more than a length. Kelson said it was a shame Julius missed the ride on the three-year-old filly. "Melissa's bad luck turned into Harry's good luck," the Warrnambool hobby trainer said. "We rated Mayatrix a good chance at her debut run at Geelong in December but a few things went wrong in the run. "We put the blinkers and lugging bit on for this run and they really helped. "I've got to give a lot of credit to local horse breaker Colin Chandler; he did a great job educating Mayatrix. "She had been a testy filly early on and Colin has got her to settle." Kelson said he's undecided where or when Mayatrix will have her next start. "It's tempting to run her over the Warrnambool carnival but I think we'll back off her for a few days after that run," he said. "It's always tough to win a race at the carnival. "I would love to win one with Mayatrix but it's better we find an easier option. "She's a lovely, big, striding filly who should be better suited to races over more ground and on bigger tracks. "We'll just wait and see what comes up over the next few weeks before making any decisions about her next run." Mayatrix took her stake earnings to more than $14,000 with Saturday's victory. The Warrnambool May Carnival continues to grab headlines long before it starts. A film crew from betting giant Ladbrokes was spotted getting footage and interviews at Lady Bay Beach last week. "We're committed to creating great content and it's only fitting Warrnambool is a big part of that," Ladbrokes' Adam Hamilton said. "We've got an interview with Tom Dabernig and a feature story with the always entertaining Lindsey Smith coming up in the next couple of weeks. "I've been going to the carnival since I was 18 and can't wait to get back down for that first week in May." Hamilton was in the ownership of the Robbie Laing trained Vindicating, who won the 2011 Brierly Steeplechase on the opening day of the carnival before his saddle slipped in the Grand Annual the year Al Garhood won his second Annual. This year's famous Warrnambool carnival is on May 3, 4 and 5. Apprentice jockey Teo Nugent incurred an eight meeting suspension after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge at Mornington on Sunday. Stewards found Nugent permitted Barossa Kiss to shift out when not sufficiently clear of Princess Violet. His suspension commences at midnight on April 22 and ends midnight April 29. Stewards rated the incident to be in the low range and took into account his guilty plea before handing down the penalty. Jockeys John Robertson and Jake Duffy were outed on careless riding charges at Kerang on Saturday. Robertson is on the sidelines for nine meetings from April 16, while Daffy is out for eight meetings. His suspension commenced at midnight on April 17. CLEMENCEAU: took his record to four wins from five starts on Saturday. He's ready to win tougher races than a restricted race at Caulfield. STREET DELIGHT: tough effort to win a 1300 metre race on Monday. She will derive plenty out of that run.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/45fa9ea3-ebc3-40f7-89c9-6db568002462.jpg/r0_1471_2975_3152_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg