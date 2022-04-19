news, latest-news,

A proposed 36-room motel and restaurant retreat in Peterborough could soon be reality after a $15.68 million federal-state cash injection into projects across the Shipwreck Coast. Grants from the Geelong City Deal's Private Sector Business Enablement Fund have been assigned across five projects including: The works are expected to generate 360 new jobs. Corangamite Shire mayor Ruth Gstrein said the funding would help kick-start works. "It's certainly great to have this funding available for various projects, particularly ones that are enabling infrastructure," Cr Gstrein said. "The money is going into the infrastructure needed to move these projects onto the next phase because so often projects can stall because of the crippling cost of wastewater facilities or extending power supply, so it's great they've been recognised. "I'm very pleased to see it happening." IN OTHER NEWS Applications for a second round of funding for projects along the Shipwreck Coast are now open and will close on May 16 at 5pm. Member for Wannon Dan Tehan said the funding would help the region's tourism bounce back. "I am delighted to see this fund assisting our region as we continue to bounce back stronger than ever thanks to the return of international tourism," Mr Tehan said. "Infrastructure Australia's recent Regional Strengths and Infrastructure Gaps report noted the lack of continuous, high quality mobile coverage along high visitation attractions in the Barwon south-west region, such as the Shipwreck Coast. "That's why I'll be writing to the Mobile Network Operators to encourage them to apply to this fund."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134792786/804a274d-fba9-40b1-af02-218320a06012.jpg/r0_389_4368_2857_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg