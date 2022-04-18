Last chance to register to vote for federal election

news, latest-news,

South-west residents are running out of time to ensure they have their say in the upcoming federal election. Voters have until 8pm Monday to enrol to vote at the May 21 poll. That is also the cut off for people to update their details if they have changed their address or name since the last election. READ more: Everything you need to know about the 2022 federal election in Wannon More than 450,000 people have already enrolled or updated their details since the election was called last weekend. Around 50,000 of those are people enrolling to vote for the first time. You can enrol or update your details here on the Australian Electoral Commission website. Want to have your say on the federal election campaign? We want to hear from you! Email warrnamboolstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

