DANIEL Small, the son of legendary jockey Cyril Small, makes his jumps riding debut on the Warrnambool-trained jumper Police Camp in a $50,000 restricted steeplechase at Pakenham on Monday. The elder brother of successful jumps jockey Braidon, who has been living in Warrnambool for two years, said he's looking forward to making his jumping debut at Pakenham which replaces the traditional Oakbank Easter Monday race date. "I'm excited to be having my first ride," Small told The Standard. "It's taken a while to get my ticket but it's all part of the process. I'm not getting carried away with the event I'm just really looking forward to the experience. "My brother Braidon has been a great supporter since I first decided to get my jumps riding ticket. "He's given me great support and offered wonderful advice and so have my parents Cyril and Lynlea which is really appreciated." Small, who began riding track-work at the Gold Coast in 2006, has done a lot of schooling over the jumps with Police Camp for Warrnambool trainer Simon Ryan. "I'm pretty familiar with Police Camp," he said. "I've done a lot of work on him but Police Camp will be better when the tracks get wetter. "He just loves wet ground. "I would love to win for Simon because he's been great to me since I started riding trackwork while other Warrnambool trainers Aaron Purcell, Peter Chow, Quinton Scott, Colin Chandler and Patrick Ryan have also been good supporters." Small's father Cyril won 22 races on the front running champion Vo Rogue and is still riding winners. He won on the maiden performer Liverpool Gal at Gladstone in Queensland on Saturday. Monday's Pakenham meeting sees six jumps race on the program with many of the horses being set for next months Warrnambool May Racing Carnival. The $100,000 Spencer Steeplechase and the $100,000 Bourke Hurdle are the feature races on the card, which starts at 12.25pm. The last is at 3.35pm.

