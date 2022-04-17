news, latest-news,

Warrnambool police say they're disappointed in driver behaviour after four motorists were clocked at excessive speeds in three days. Acting Sergeant Uwe Stolzenberg, of the Warrnambool police highway patrol unit, said a Warrnambool man was nabbed at 128 km/h in a signed 100 km/h zone in Pomborneit, while an international driver was caught speeding at 94 km/h in Allansford where ongoing roadworks required a maximum speed of 60 km/h. Acting Sergeant Stolzenberg said motorists were also clocked at 131 km/h in a 100 km/h zone at Purnim and 108 km/h in a signed 80 km/h zone at Southern Cross. All four motorists lost their licences on the spot and will be issued with infringement notices. Police on Thursday launched statewide road policing Operation Compass which will extend into the Anzac Day public holiday the following weekend. Acting Sergeant Stolzenberg said all available police resources were on the roads. "We are out and about and we made that pretty clear so there's no excuse," he said. He said police had advertised the long weekend road operation on Facebook and in the media in the lead up to the operation. "These are so far really bad results for the public," Acting Sergeant Stolzenberg said. "We're getting excuses like 'I was in a rush', it's certainly disappointing." Meanwhile, a 21-year-old Melbourne P-plater was caught drink driving in Port Fairy on Saturday night. Port Fairy police Sergeant Dave Walkley said the man was intercepted about 10.30pm and blew .09. "He was issued a $545 infringement notice and has lost his licence for the next six months," he said. In Port Campbell, an interstate driver traveling at 120 km/h on the Great Ocean Road was intercepted on Saturday and subsequently issued with an infringement notice. It comes after an unaccompanied learner driver was detected at 142km/h on Castle Carey Road in Glenormiston on Thursday.

