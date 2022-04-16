news, latest-news,

One family crossed state borders to catch up over the Easter long weekend in Warrnambool. This Easter was the first time in the past two years families (and friends) from different states and territories could organise a catch-up during the long weekend without being caught out by COVID-19 pandemic state and border lockdowns. The sun was shining and the ocean views were clear while families were out and about feeding animals, watching a presentation on medicine and making wooden toys, while exploring the historic buildings and items at Flagstaff Hill Maritime Village on Saturday. Saxon Alsagoff from Cairns in Queensland met with family members, including Alex and Lily Rutter from Melbourne, at Warrnambool, across the Easter long weekend. Their trip to the south-west included a visit to Flagstaff Hill Maritime Village on Saturday where the 'Autumn Adventures' Victorian school holiday program was held. Saxon's mother, Amy Gatt, said her family moved to Cairns from Melbourne 12 years ago. "We came down to see family from Melbourne, driving down to Warrnambool for Easter," she said. "We always come to Warrnambool for camping and family time." This was the family's fourth visit to Warrnambool. They also visited Melbourne's CBD and Phillip Island. Also spending the Easter long weekend in Warrnambool was Emma Leszko, from Langwarrin near Frankston, who celebrated her fifth birthday in the south-west on Sunday. She was also joined by her sisters Hailey and Alex. After a visit to Flagstaff Hill on Saturday, the family visited the carnival opposite Lake Pertobe to celebrate the milestone. Emma's mother, Donna Leszko said her mother (Emma's grandmother) lived in Terang so meeting in Warrnambool was central. "We came up here last year, but it's the first time we have visited Flagstaff Hill Maritime Village," she said. The Easter weekend activities from Good Friday to Easter Monday at Flagstaff Hill included the Easter Egg Search Activity for a share in more than 10,000 chocolate eggs, with major prizes also up for grabs, and to eat Easter-themed treats at the Stella Maris Tea Rooms. On Easter Sunday, Warrnambool Garrison conducted a "special" series of cannon firings. Through the school holiday program, from April 11-22, including the long weekend, other activities also available were cooking (or eating) at the tea rooms, 'A Day in the Life of a Common School Student - Common School (from the 1860s)' and Marvellous Medicines with Dr John Harrison at Wharf , Theatre which was a presentation about of items from the tourist attraction's Apothecary, about the curious ailments affecting bodies. The Garrison Soldiers took children on an interactive activity military journey around the village. Other hands-on activities included cross stitch, clothes pin people and mosaics at the Chart Room, and making toy kits with wood, hammers, paint and nails with Triton Woodworkers at Sail makers Loft. IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/3748ebbb-b6bc-4f47-9461-64a549994a44.jpg/r0_217_3268_2063_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg