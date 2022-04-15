Donations rolling in for Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal

news, latest-news,

UPDATE 5pm: The Warrnambool community has raised $25,710 for the Good Friday Appeal so far. Other towns in the south-west have also dug deep: UPDATE 3PM: Garvoc, Hamilton and Warrnambool are leading the way with donations to the Royal Children's Hospital's (RCH) Good Friday Appeal. At the 2pm regional tally, Garvoc had raised $26,715, Hamilton raised $22,791 and Warrnambool raised $12,576. Donations are also rolling in and on the tally board in Macarthur, Portland, Camperdown, Heywood, Casterton, Timboon, Port Fairy, Caramut and Narrawong. These are just some of the others events that were held this year so far to raise money for the appeal. See below for a comprehensive list of our Easter and Good Friday Appeal coverage. The Garvoc community dug deep on the weekend raising more than $26,000 at a community goods and services auction. Dennington Football and Netball Club held their second annual Markets by the Merri event on Good Friday. We spoke to Warrnambool's Templeton and Cassidy families who shared their story of their children being treated at RCH. A seafood shortage saw wholesale prices rise ahead of Good Friday, one of the busiest times of the year. Still looking for something to do today? Click here or here for the events running on Saturday and Sunday. Police issued a warning for motorists ahead of the long weekend. Finally, two special football and netball matches were held on Good Friday. Click here and here for live coverage. EARLIER: We have an array of Easter and Good Friday related stories you can brush up on and follow the day's local Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal. You can follow the regional tally updates throughout the day here. For the latest updates visit standard.net.au or pick up a copy of Monday's edition.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/34bf41ef-9176-4431-8005-f5d798be2bed.jpg/r0_234_4596_2831_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg