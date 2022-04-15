news, latest-news,

WELCOME to The Standard's live coverage from today's Warrnambool and District league match. Merrivale and Old Collegians are set to go head-to-head in a standalone Good Friday clash at Merrivale Recreation Reserve. Two highly respected playing coaches will lead their netball squads into battle from 1.50pm, with Merrivale's Elisha Sobey and Old Collegian's Jemmah Lynch each eyeing the four points. The football, which kicks off from 2.20pm, will pit a hungry Tigers outfit against a rebuilding Warriors side intent on responding from a disappointing round one loss. The Standard's Meg Saultry will be on the sidelines covering the action. You can follow it here:

