A-cross all the events running on Good Friday

Overcast weather didn't stop people supporting Dennington Football and Netball Club's Easter market today. Crowds flocked to Lake Pertobe for food, catch-ups and shopping.
TREAT: Netherlands-born Louise Van der Graaff from Mentone eating dutch pancakes at the market.
A market was held at Lake Pertobe on Good Friday to raise money for the Royal Children's Hospital.
