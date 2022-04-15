news, latest-news,

A turbocharged effort to ensure Warrnambool gets a slice of the Commonwealth Games pie locked in is in full swing with a major political push on three fronts. With the marathon and shooting events firmly in their sights, federal MP Dan Tehan, state MP Roma Britnell and mayor Vicki Jellie will lead the charge to make sure the region is not overlooked. On Tuesday it was announced regional Victorian cities would host games events, but Warrnambool was not chosen. The Standard revealed the city council had not directly advocated to secure any events. Mr Tehan said he would be lobbying hard to get Commonwealth funding to upgrade facilities such as the shooting range in the hope of luring some events to Warrnambool. The renewed campaign took its first major step on Thursday when the council chief executive officer Peter Schneider and CEOs from other regional cities met online with the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions about what the bid would mean for those that weren't included. "The three levels of myself, Roma and the mayor are going to lead a charge to push for the marathon and or shooting events and we would look to get training in the lead up to the games in hockey, lawn bowls and athletics and potentially others," Mr Tehan said. "We are not ruling anything out. We want to get active. "If we can't get an event, Warrnambool facilities should be used for training and lead up events. I will fight to get a Commonwealth contribution to upgrade facilities for this." Mr Tehan said the government had funded some facility upgrades for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Cr Jellie said it was great they were working together. Mr Schneider said the council had until June 17 to make their submission. Mr Tehan said the BrauerAnder Park athletics facility would also be finished. "We've got good hockey, lawn bowls facilities and shooting might need some upgrades," he said. He said the state government needed to ensure the economic benefits of the games were spread across Victoria. "These games should not be narrowcast in and around Melbourne, the government has to look beyond Ballarat, Bendigo and Geelong. These games should be for the whole of Victoria," he said. Mr Schneider said the government was looking for expressions of interest in potential extra sports and cultural events to coincide with the games. He said the aim was for everyone else to get a spin-off benefit from the games. He said the government had made up its own mind about where they were going to hold the games. "Originally they had three hubs and then added Gippsland to it so they covered all four directions on the compass - all pretty much within one hour of Melbourne," he said. Mr Schneider said the council had been working in consultation with Regional Cities Victoria who had been working on a regional games bid through that consortium since 2017. After talks with Mr Tehan and Ms Britnell, Mr Schneider said the city had a good chance of getting shooting and a marathon held in the region. "We will look at doing a pitch for that. And also looking at training activities when teams come here. We think sports like hockey, bowls, cycling and athletics would be ideal," he said. "We're not precluding any others. We'll put that in our expression of interest as well." The council will also put forward some cultural events that might attract tourism. "If they like the pitch, they will work further with councils and any First Nations people as well," Mr Schneider said. Cr Jellie said the council would be putting together a working group to help refine their submission. IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nB9BrLNgExsfwsLgDBevWP/42da3b4e-6309-4138-bfcf-e89768ffbdae.jpg/r0_788_1984_1909_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg