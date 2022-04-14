news, latest-news,

Panmure coach Chris Bant believes his side has the depth to cover an extended injury to forward spearhead Jesse Dalton. Dalton will miss at least six weeks after breaking his wrist during the final quarter of the Bulldogs' win over Allansford on April 9. "He had a dislocated wrist and six broken bones in there," Bant said. "He's in plaster for six weeks then we'll see what happens. It's impossible to forecast what round he'd be back but we hope to get him back at some stage." Panmure could also be without Matt Colbert when it faces Merrivale on April 23. The club won't rush the defender's return after he suffered a concussion against the Cats. "He's waiting to see the specialist so we'll wait and see how that comes up," Bant said. "But concussions are a pretty hot topic so we certainly wouldn't be rushing him either. His health is most important." Coming into the season as genuine premiership contenders, Bant said the club was fortunate to have time on its side with early injuries. "There is still a lot of season to come," Bant said. "You lose a player somewhere and it's amazing those who step up. Luke Hyland has been playing really well in the reserves so he might be a chance, he's a ruck-forward option. "Isaac Sinnott went to half forward on the weekend and was really damaging, Lachie McLeod ended up in the goal square and was dangerous himself so we've got plenty of options. "It's going to look a bit different for everyone, but we'll make it work. We've got really good depth. "Good teams don't rely on any one player to do the job, so if we're any good we'll sort it out one way or the other."

