news, latest-news,

WELCOME to The Standard's live coverage from today's Hampden league match. South Warrnambool and Koroit will go head-to-head in a Good Friday special at Friendly Societies' Park. The netball, which will start at 1.30pm, pits two highly-credentialed sides against one another - the Roosters are undefeated after two round and the Saints are coming off a hard-fought draw with North Warrnambool Eagles. The football, which kicks off at 2pm, pits two undefeated premiership contenders against one another. The Standard's Justine McCullagh-Beasy will be at Friendlies covering the action. You can follow it here: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/e94a14a0-6de2-4fb2-90f9-d84318e94028.jpg/r6_0_2394_1349_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg