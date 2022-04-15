2022 Hampden league Good Friday football and netball: Live blog
WELCOME to The Standard's live coverage from today's Hampden league match.
South Warrnambool and Koroit will go head-to-head in a Good Friday special at Friendly Societies' Park.
The netball, which will start at 1.30pm, pits two highly-credentialed sides against one another - the Roosters are undefeated after two round and the Saints are coming off a hard-fought draw with North Warrnambool Eagles.
The football, which kicks off at 2pm, pits two undefeated premiership contenders against one another.
The Standard's Justine McCullagh-Beasy will be at Friendlies covering the action.
You can follow it here:
