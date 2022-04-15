news, latest-news,

LONG road-trips to tracks are part-and-parcel of racing for Gippsland's Bobby Daly. The sprintcar competitor lives in Morwell - more than 3.5 hours from the closest circuit at Avalon. A few hours up the highway is Allansford's Premier Speedway which is one of his favourite places to race in Victoria. Daly, 27, will tackle the Easter sprintcar trail's finale there on Sunday night. "For four or five years we've been coming down that way to Premier to race," he told The Standard. "It's just a fun track to race at, it's a good atmosphere and it's great competition. "There is a lot of room for racing and it's a great facility and nice to work out of in the pits." The diesel mechanic will also race at Avalon on Friday night and will travel to Mount Gambier on Saturday night as part of the three-club series. "We have no expectations. I've had two months off and haven't raced since the (Grand Annual Sprintcar) Classic," he said. "I just want to get back in the car, turn some laps and have some fun." Regular improvement is a goal for Daly, who was second overall in the 2018-19 Sprintcar Association of Victoria Series. "The competition, how tough it is, makes you want to come back and do better than the season before," he said. "I am lucky I have a lot of good sponsors who back me and people who help me and it makes life a lot easier." Daly, unlike many of his contemporaries, didn't grow up around motor racing. He first jumped in an LS sprintcar at 18 before moving into the 410 category. "I started going to the track when I was 16 and I'd never raced any sort of motorsport until I jumped into a sprintcar and I was nearly 19 when I first started," Daly said. "People I knew raced - I have Dennis Jones who works on the same street as us. "I got watching and got to know people that way." Daly, who prides himself on being a clean racer, said it took him a couple of seasons to feel comfortable in the car. "You are constantly learning as each race goes on," he said. The Easter sprintcar finale at Premier rounds out its 2021-22 season. Gates open at 3pm with racing from 5pm.

