TWO south-west players were bright sparks for Greater Western Victoria Rebels on a dark Easter Thursday night. South Warrnambool's Will White and Portland's Jamieson Ballantyne were named in the Rebels' best as they returned to the NAB League under-19 field under lights. The David Loader-coached side fell to Geelong Falcons 15.7 (97) to 7.8 (50) in Ballarat. They were nine points adrift at quarter-time but were blown away in the second term, conceding four unanswered goals. The Falcons then extended their lead after the main break. It was a tough night for the Rebels' under 16s which played one of their round-robin games as a curtain-raiser. Geelong had its measure, winning 13.7 (85) to 4.3 (27). Koroit's Mitchell Lloyd, Cobden's Ben McGlade and Camperdown's Myles Sinnott impressed for the Rebels. The under 19 team's next match is against Sydney Swans' academy side at Highgate Recreation Reserve on Sunday, April 24. MORE SPORT

