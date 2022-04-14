news, latest-news,

THE world's top-ranked female jockey will ride at the 2022 TAB Warrnambool May Racing Carnival. Jamie Kah is the latest in a group of big-name hoops booked to ride at the three-day event. In the 2020-21 racing season, Kah became the first jockey ever to have ridden 100 winners at metropolitan Melbourne meetings. She finished the season with a record-breaking 105 winners. High-profile racehorse owner Colin McKenna confirmed to The Standard Kah would join champion jockey Hugh Bowman and talented hoop Chad Schofield riding at next month's carnival. "Jamie is coming to ride over the three days," McKenna said. "Jamie is a world-class jockey. It's great the high-profile jockeys want to come to the carnival having them should ensure it's a massive event." McKenna, along with his wife Janice, is holding a charity fundraiser at Woolsthorpe's Union Station Hotel on the Monday before the carnival begins and Kah joins Bowman, Victoria's leading trainer Ciaron Maher and young trainer JD Hayes on a panel of guest speakers for the event. "It's wonderful to see that Jamie, Hugh, Ciaron and JD are giving up their time to speak at the function," McKenna said. "We've got Michael Felgate as the host. We'll have a couple of auctions during the afternoon including one for shares in a well-bred yearling colt." McKenna said the fundraiser was for worth-while causes. "Funds from the day will be donated to local charities, namely The Lookout Residential Alcohol and Other Drug Centre, Standing Tall plus the National Jockeys Trust," he said. "There has been lots of interest from people including racing fans and non-racing people wishing to attend the fundraiser since it was announced on Monday. "We're confident it'll be a big day as we've got a great group of speakers at the function and money raised will be going to excellent causes." The Warrnambool May Carnival is on May 3, 4 and 5. MORE SPORT

