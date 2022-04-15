news, latest-news,

GROUP-one winning Warrnambool trainer Daniel Bowman will use a $130,000 three-year-old race at Caulfield on Easter Saturday as a stepping stone to the $500,000 Australasian Oaks at Morphettville on April 30, for his filly Fortunate Kiss. Fortunate Kiss has pleased Bowman with her trackwork since a last-start fourth-placing at Moonee Valley last month. "I'm really happy with how Fortunate Kiss has progressed," he told The Standard. "She had a gallop at Terang on Monday and it was good work. Harry Coffey is riding her. "He's got a good understanding of the filly as he's rode her at her last three runs which includes a win at Flemington. "The long-term goal has been the Australasian Oaks and I'm confident she'll be very competitive." Capriccio, a stablemate of Fortunate Kiss, is listed for a first-run in a $130,000 fillies and mares race over 1100 metres but Bowman is undecided if she'll take part. "I'm not sure Capriccio will appreciate the track conditions," he said. "It may be better to save Capriccio until next Saturday at Caulfield or Anzac Day at Flemington, by next week we might have had a bit of rain. "Her best races are on soft ground. There's a couple of nice races for her over the next fortnight in town and we might go down that path with Capriccio." Fellow local trainers Symon Wilde and Patrick Ryan have runners on the nine-race program. Wilde saddles up Gundec and Duchess Of Dorset while Ryan accepted with Pacadow in a $200,000 listed race over 2400 metres. Ryan is looking at running Pacadow in the $300,000 St Leger at Flemington on Anzac Day but it will depend on how he performs on Saturday.

