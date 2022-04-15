news, latest-news,

Merrivale coach Elisha Sobey says her group is continuing to gel well as it works out each other's games. The Tigers pounced on Old Collegians on Good Friday, putting the Warriors to the sword by 26 goals. "We needed a good run like that," Sobey said. "But same as last year, we're very versatile." Merrivale dictated play in the opening minutes of the game but it wasn't until the second quarter it really hit its stride. In response, Old Collegians' defence in Chloe Williams and Lauren Vawser worked overtime to keep the game within four goals early. Williams in particular was a standout in her first game back in Warriors colours this year. "She was only meant to play a quarter but we got a full game out of her coming back from injury," Old Collegians coach Jemmah Lynch said. "For her to come out and play a game like she has without being able to train much pre-season, she's such a leader in our defensive end for us." The Tigers were also bolstered by the return of Cloe Pulling in defence. "Cloe, she's a Team of the Year goal keeper, she's a gun and got heaps of touches," Sobey said. "Kelsey Perry we let blow out the cobwebs and she was brilliant in wing defence. "Then Maya (Netherway) and Sarah (Moloney), two new girls in A grade this year, we got them on the court a bit more as well." Lynch was also pleased with how her younger players stood up in its early test against the Tigers. "Lilly Sanderson, she debuted in A grade two weeks ago and followed that up and took some really tight contests off two really good defenders in Cloe and Nicole (Ferguson)," she said. SCORES A grade: Merrivale 41 def Old Collegians 15 A reserve: Merrivale 26 def Old Collegians 19 B grade: Merrivale 38 def Old Collegians 11 17 and under: Merrivale 45 def Old Collegians 21 15 and under: Merrivale 14 def Old Collegians 9 13 and under: Merrivale 11 def Old Collegians 3

