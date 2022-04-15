news, latest-news,

Merrivale will be chasing a full four-quarter performance when it faces a red-hot Panmure outfit in a week's time. The Tigers continued their undefeated start to the season against Old Collegians on Good Friday - the first three quarters paving the way for a 72-point victory. But while the Tigers had the game on their terms for 99 per cent of the match, coach Josh Sobey admitted they needed to find ways to put a 0.6 final-quarter effort behind them. "We did a lot of work on the game plan coming in and I thought we stuck to it for the majority of the day," he said. "But you can get into some bad habits and fall away from what you're trying to do and I felt like we did that in that last quarter. We've got plenty to work on and learn, there is no doubt about it. You're always chasing that perfection." The Tigers got off to a flying start against the Warriors, kicking four goals in the opening term before breaking the game open in the second. Old Collegians' Kobi Bidmade snagged his team's first of the day minutes before the half-time siren, the Warriors facing a 52-point deficit heading into the second half. It was all one-way traffic in the third, with Merrivale forward Nathan Krepp hitting the scoreboard multiple times as his teammates found ample space to move the ball through the centre corridor. On Old Collegians' end, it was skill execution and decision making that ultimately let the side down. "We get to the right spots but then there is a short kick that hits the ground or goes over the top," coach Ben van de Camp said. "Clearly we need to improve on that, because a team like Merrivale, they're able to clean up our mistakes and run forward and kick a goal or at least score." van de Camp indicated his group's effort and intensity was where it needed to be. "Particularly in that first quarter, we were even on scoring shots, contested ball across the ground, inside 50, so we were matching them but they just kicked straight and we didn't," he said. "Over the course of the day, their midfield got on top and we had to do some adjusting there and the way they shifted the ball sideways. We just needed to think on our feet more and there was patches we did do and patches we didn't." van de Camp said the group was under "no illusion" it had to improve but believed there was huge upside. "Every week you want to see improvement and there was elements of last round we weren't good at that we were better at today," he said. "A group like this, there is plenty of upside and scope for improvement so we look forward that." He praised Connor Barby's work in the ruck, as well as Mason Crosier's consistency in defence. For Merrivale, captain Jack Gleeson led from the front with a best-on-ground performance while Krepp and Jye Wilson starred up forward with three apiece. SCORES Seniors: Merrivale 4.1, 10.4, 15.8, 15.14 (104) def Old Collegians 0.4, 1.6, 2.7, 4.8 (32) Best: Merrivale: Jack Gleeson, Tyler Stephens, Angus Campbell, Manny Sandow, Blair McCutcheon. Old Collegians: Mason Crosier, Connor Barby, Harry Hall, Eli Barker, Harry White, Tim Lewis. Goals: Merrivale: Nathan Krepp 3, Jye Wilson 3, Jack Neave 2, Angus Campbell, Matt Hausler, Kyden Jarvis, Blair McCutcheon, Colby Rix, Manny Sandon. Old Collegians: Kobi Bidmade, Ne England, Harry Hall, Tim Lewis. Reserves: Merrivale 13.10 (88) def Old Collegians 7.3 (45) Under 18s: Merrivale 5.1 (31) def by Old Collegians 10.8 (68)

