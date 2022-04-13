news, latest-news,

Before retiring from his position with a Warrnambool food charity in 2021, Dedy Friebe helped those in need and now his portrait has been immortalised by students. Warrnambool College visual arts students drew the Warrnambool and District Food Share former executive officer's portrait for the Portrait of the Hour project. The project was run by the school's visual arts teacher Anthea Rafferty. Mr Friebe said this was the first time he was asked to "do something like that". "I had to sit still, something that I'm not used to doing, and be quiet," he said. "I was made very welcome, they were very friendly and they got to hear about the work I was involved in before I retired in September." Mr Friebe said he was humbled to be chosen as the subject. "I was quite amazed at the talent of these students - they start with a blank page and end up 40 minutes later with quite a likeness," he said. Ms Rafferty said the school always looked at opportunities to connect with people in the community. "Especially people who are an amazing advocate for community and people in need," she said. "This year we thought Dedy would be a perfect fit. "We're always looking at opportunities to support and elevate the creative students at Warrnambool College." The completed portraits were displayed at the school's library. The students work selected in the people's choice won a prize and Mr Friebe was given the opportunity to keep his favourite one. Killarney musician Shane Howard has previously been the subject of the competition. Ms Rafferty said the students were given the opportunity to participate in different arts activities throughout the year.

