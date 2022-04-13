Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Russell who was last seen in Warrnambool in January. Victoria Police said the 69-year-old was last seen on Raglan Parade, in Warrnambool on January 12 around 1pm. "Family and police are concerned for Russell's welfare due to the length of time he has been missing," a statement said. "An image of Russell has been released in the hope someone recognises him and provides information on his current whereabouts. "Russell is described as having a thin build, about 173cm tall with hazel eyes, scruffy grey hair and a beard. "He was last seen wearing a yellow reflective tradie t-shirt and khaki-coloured pants." Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Koroit Police Station on 5565 8202. IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/f0a98c70-6122-45ae-acc9-6ad28fba68a1.jpg/r0_179_471_445_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg