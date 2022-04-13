news, latest-news,

Will Carroll says he honestly thought he would never race in a sprintcar again. But the 27-year-old has recently found himself back in a sprintcar and is determined to give it his all while he can. "An opportunity came up to race with Redlac Racing and Dave McFadden owning the car," the Warrnambool driver said. "It's very professional, the car and motor. What they've got, it's some of the best gear around. "The goal for everyone is to race sprintcars. It's a great opportunity and while I've got it I'm just going to put all my focus into it." Driving the NT27, Carroll returned for his first two races since 2014 in February and March. Prior to that he drove Formula 500s for 18 months following a five-year break from the racing scene. Carroll will now get the opportunity for an extended run in the car, ramping up for the three- night Easter Sprintcar Trail series starting at Avalon on Friday before it heads to Mount Gambier on Saturday. He will then return to his home track, Premier Speedway, on Sunday for the final round. "It's very different, getting back into the rhythm of it," Carroll said. "But once you're in it again, you sort of get going again. It will definitely help being back in the car three nights in a row to stay familiar with it all. And a few different tracks, just to get the hang of it. "And Premier is always good, it's one of the best tracks we get to race on and you always have a lot of people you know come out to watch." Carroll said making the A-Main each night was the goal. "Just qualifying for the A-Main or run at the front of the B somewhere," he said. "You always look at who the quick ones are, but for me, and the point where I am at, it's just finishing the races and trying to get in those A-Mains." Carroll thanked Tam Lumsden, John Bellato, Clint Baker and Dave McFadden for the opportunity to race the NT27.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/f1eac800-6cb0-421a-a117-64d4746c21b2.jpg/r4_151_1613_1060_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg