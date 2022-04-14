news, latest-news,

A banned Terang harness racing trainer allegedly found with illegal firearms and a hydroponic cannabis set-up in his home has been bailed after 37 days in custody. Timothy McLean, 28, of Spring Dam Road, was bailed from Warrnambool Magistrates Court this week. Magistrate Simon Guthrie said while the charges were serious and Mr McLean was a risk of reoffending, there were bail conditions that could mitigate that possibility. Those bail conditions include a $3500 surety, a 9pm to 6am curfew and that he comply with the Court Integrated Services Program. The court heard the man was arrested in November last year during a raid at his home which allegedly uncovered a hydroponic cannabis set-up hidden behind a fake wall of a shed. Police seized 40 cannabis plants, as well as three rifles, two shotguns, a taser and nearly six grams of methamphetamine. An air rifle was also located inside the property and seized by detectives. All but one gun was registered to Mr McLean's family however the man does not hold a gun licence. He was subsequently charged with drug and firearm offences and released on bail. Then on March 7, Warrnambool crime investigation unit, a divisional tasking unit and Terang police officers executed a warrant at the same property in Terang about 8.40am. The court was told in a black case in Mr McLean's bedroom they found shotgun shells and .22 calibre ammunition. On a bedside table there were three prescription Seroquel tablets Mr McLean said helped him sleep. The detective said a 2021 Mazda BT50 utility was in the driveway that had previously been reported stolen. Mr McLean told police he had swapped his vehicle and $10,000 for the ute after a deal with a seller on Facebook. An extendable baton was found in a lounge room couch as well as a loaded sawn-off shotgun. He allegedly told police people were constantly trying to set him up and wanted to see him go to jail. During a previous bail application, the court heard county court documents showed Mr McLean owed harness racing company Australian Pacing Gold $993,755.43 and his racing licence had been suspended for 13 months. Mr McLean will appear in court again at a later date.

