This time last year Warrnambool baby Herbert Cassidy was being treated at Royal Children's Hospital - a time his mother, Regina, said was "traumatic" and "stressful". Herbert was unexpectedly born at Warrnambool Base Hospital on April 6, 2021, at 30 weeks gestation and only weighed 1.9 kilograms. Ms Cassidy said he was due on June 16. "Thinking we were having a baby in June, it was a shock for him to be born in April," she said. "Because his digestive system hadn't developed properly he had trouble with eating and putting on weight. He was transferred to RCH to help him gain weight. At his lowest weight he was 1.4kgs. He was so tiny we could pick him up in our hand." Ms Cassidy said Herbert was fed intravenously at RCH's Newborn Intensive Care Unit, called the Butterfly Ward. "It was so lovely and they looked after us so well," Ms Cassidy said. The family lived at Ronald McDonald House, spending 11 nights there while Herbert was in hospital. Herbert reached 2kgs, and was transferred back to Warrnambool Base Hospital where he could leave hospital once he reached 3kg. He spent six weeks all up across the two hospitals. "it was super traumatic and really stressful," Ms Cassidy said. "We were so worried about him but the people in the ward were so lovely and went above and beyond to care for us. We met the other parents on the ward and it was a nice place to be." The Cassidy's donate to the Good Friday Appeal every year, but since Herbert was in hospital they have been donating baby clothing - something they received during his hospital stay. "We didn't have any baby clothes that could fit him," Ms Cassidy said. "When I got home I bought clothing for premature babies and mailed them to RCH for the next mum that was in my situation." Ms Cassidy is encouraging others to donate money to the Good Friday appeal or clothing and books to the Butterfly Ward. "Every bit helps - helps the wards to help the sick babies," she said.

