news, latest-news,

COX Plate-winning jockey Chad Schofield is the latest high-profile athlete to put his hand up for the 2022 Warrnambool May Racing Carnival. Schofield will join Hugh Bowman, who is already confirmed to ride at the famous carnival, while Australia's greatest group one-winning jockey Damien Oliver is expected to confirm within days his intentions of riding at the three-day event. Mark Vantriet, who is the jockey manager for Schofield, said the talented hoop was looking forward to riding at the carnival after a successful stint riding in Hong Kong. "Chad's no stranger to the carnival," Vantriet told The Standard. "Chad rode at the 2014 carnival and really loved the experience when he was an apprentice before going to Hong Kong. "He rode more than 200 winners while he was overseas and since he's been back his biggest win was on Xtravagant Star in the $2 million Millennium at Randwick in February. "We've already got a few rides pencilled in for Chad on horses trained by David Brideoake over the carnival but he'll be able to take rides for other trainers." Schofield won the 2013 Cox Plate on the Danny O'Brien-trained Shamus Award. Bowman, who has ridden 102 group one winners including four Cox Plates on Winx, notified his intentions to ride at his first May carnival earlier this week. Vantriet is also the jockey manager for Oliver and said the champion hoop was in discussions with various trainers regarding rides for the carnival but a decision would not be made until next week. The carnival is May 3-5. MORE SPORT Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/59ad1983-05d7-414a-aca8-a0cd44decf5c.JPG/r0_116_3000_1811_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg