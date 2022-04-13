news, latest-news,

Police have seized nine firearms from a Milltown property as part of an ongoing operation targeting gun-owner compliance. Detectives from Portland crime investigation unit executed a search warrant at the Milltown address on Tuesday, locating and seizing nine longarm firearms and a large amount of ammunition. Two of the firearms were allegedly unregistered. A 68-year-old man was arrested and later charged with serious firearms offences, including seven counts of possessing a longarm without a licence and failing to store firearms and ammunition correctly. It comes after 24 firearms were last month seized in the south-west's largest firearm-focused operation in history. Portland police Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Jason Von Tunk said police had zero tolerance for those who harbour illicit firearms in the community. "It's only a matter of time before we are knocking on your door and searching every inch of your property," he said. "The prevalence, use, and harm caused by illicit firearms is a significant concern to the Victorian community and a high priority for Victoria Police. "Our message to those in possession of illicit firearms is simple - we will have no hesitation in holding you to account to ensure the community is protected." The man arrested at Milltown on Tuesday has been bailed to face Portland Magistrates' Court on September 13. A permanent National Firearms Amnesty is giving those in possession of illicit firearms the opportunity to surrender them to their nearest firearms dealer with no penalty. Anyone with information about the possession of illicit firearms is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make an anonymous report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

