news, latest-news,

PADDY Templeton's entry into the world in 2021 was tough - he was born almost a month early, with health issues. Paddy was born at South West Healthcare on July 19, 2021. His mother Annie Templeton said she was hospitalised for five nights before his birth. "There were a few minor issues for both of us. Pre and post-birth saw us spend 12 nights at South West Healthcare (SWH) both on the maternity ward and in special care," Mrs Templeton said. IN OTHER NEWS One month later, Paddy's parents noticed a bump in his groin area. A trip to the emergency department led to him being diagnosed with an inguinal hernia, caused by weaknesses in the muscles at the lower part of the abdomen. "This could only be operated on at Royal Children's (Hospital in Melbourne) so we had a surgery booked and we were to monitor the inguinal hernia for the next month," Mrs Templeton said. "It was something daunting for two non-health professionals, let alone first time parents." Paddy's condition deteriorated and the hernia grew. "Paddy would dismiss his feeds and he started projectile vomiting and we were admitted to the paediatrics ward at SWH," she said. Through husband Alastair's parents, they learnt he had undergone surgery at RCH as a baby for pyloric stenosis, a rare condition in infants blocking food from entering the small intestine. When Paddy was diagnosed with the same condition, the family had 10 minutes to go home and pack before the one-month-old was whisked off to RCH in an air ambulance. Mrs Templeton said due to COVID-19 restrictions only one parent could fly with Paddy and be with him on the ward at RCH. "As a first time parent from regional Victoria, arriving and navigating your way around the RCH was a very daunting experience," she said. "Arriving late at night, I was so thankful for the overnight accommodation at the hospital and the convenience of staying at Ronald McDonald House." Paddy fasted for the next few days before undergoing surgery. "Later that night post surgery, Paddy could finally have milk after five days," Mrs Templeton said. "We finally made our way home from RCH nine days later." "We never imagined we'd require RCH's support with Paddy. No parent ever does but we are so thankful even though we live in regional Victoria we are a 30-minute flight away from the best care at RCH." Mrs Templeton is encouraging people to donate to RCH's Good Friday appeal. "The hospital is so readily available and everyone knows someone that's been there," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/03ee27cf-d4c2-437d-8734-8149d13cebdd.jpg/r0_405_5173_3328_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg