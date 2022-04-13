news, latest-news,

Dig deep by donating to the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne's Good Friday Appeal. Organisations and individuals across the south-west are hosting events to raise funds for the worthy cause. Flagstaff Hill's Easter activities will look a bit different this year, with more than 10,000 chocolate Easter eggs to find across several days and Easter treats at the Stella Maris Tearooms. CHURCH: Easter Arts Festival Way of the Cross walk from Cannon Hill to Lake Pertobe, from 11am. FOOTY: Hampden league Good Friday match, South Warrnambool v Koroit, Friendlies Society Park, from 2pm. Warrnambool and District Good Friday match, Merrivale v Old Collegians at Merrivale Recreation Reserve, from 2.20pm. YACHTS: Yachting Western Victoria Easter Regatta at Lake Bullen Merri, 12.30pm-Sunday 6pm. GOOD FRIDAY APPEALS: Port Fairy Urban Fire Brigade collection around town, from 9.30am. Sausage sizzle and raffle at Boxracer cafe, 7-11am. Dennington Football Club second annual market with stalls and raffle at Lake Pertobe, 10am-2pm. Warrnambool Fire Brigade and surrounding brigades collecting in Warrnambool, volunteers wanted at 8.30am at Warrnambool Fire Station. LIVE MUSIC: The Aliens at The Star of the West Hotel, from 8.30pm. FLAGSTAFF: Autumn Adventures at Flagstaff Hill Maritime Village Triton Woodworkers 10am-3pm, Easter egg search activity, 10am-5pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/4e2c6c92-3057-47a1-9208-a0e2e9661b53.JPG/r0_23_3120_1786_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg