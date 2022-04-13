news, latest-news,

YOUTH filtering through Koroit's senior team is giving its experienced players an added boost. Former Saints captain Brett Harrington - a veteran of the group at 32 - is bullish about the team's prospects in 2022 given the talent at its disposal. An influx of new additions has added a new dynamic to the Hampden league powerhouse. Four players - Jake McCosh, Matthew Bradley, Paddy Haberfield and Jamie Lloyd - made their senior debuts against fellow flag contender North Warrnambool Eagles in round two while Paddy O'Sullivan, Tom Baulch, Mac Petersen, Jack Block and Jyron Neave are cementing their spots. Harrington, speaking ahead of the Saints' Good Friday clash against South Warrnambool a Friendly Societies' Park, said there was a positive vibe at the club. "It is really exciting. It definitely helps me seeing the young guys running around and they're bloody good kids too," he said. "There's some really good talent coming through which is good for the footy club." Harrington - a multiple premiership-winning midfielder eyeing more success - said O'Sullivan, Baulch and Petersen - had been standout performers. "They have really taken the next step into senior footy," he said. "It's great playing with them kids too because you know what you're going to get from them. "They are going to be really good Hampden league players if they stick around here for years to come." Harrington said the trio had strong traits to be reliable players at the level. "Their decision-making, their hardness - Paddy is really good in terms of that - and their game smarts and level of fitness have really been impressive," he said. "They're really good to watch." Koroit, which trounced Hamilton Kangaroos in round one and edged out the Eagles on their home deck in round two, is the most recent premier. Its 2019 triumph was its sixth in succession. COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 season and stopped the 2021 campaign after 12 games and on the eve of finals. Harrington, father to Chili, 2, and Huxx, almost 11 months, believes the Saints can defend their title. "In every line we have a few guys a similar age to me and then we have some younger guys as well," he said. "Then we've got Alex Pulling and co and they are the next age bracket and they have stepped up massively again, so we have a good mix." Unbeaten South Warrnambool is Koroit's next challenge with the standalone Good Friday fixture - now a staple on the Hampden league calendar - expected to attract a bumper crowd. "There is nothing better than playing some of the top sides early on, just to get a gauge of where everyone is at," Harrington said. MORE SPORT

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/819c2de0-7cdc-4aa1-a369-509c261447d6.png/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg