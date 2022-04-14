news, latest-news,

Thousands of people are flocking to the south-west this Easter long weekend with accommodation providers booked out months in advance. Langley's Port Fairy Accommodation Booking Service owner Jamie Langley said there hadn't been a spare bed available since January. "We've never been booked out this far in advance and it's just following all the way through, for Easter, school holidays and there's a couple of days' lull before the Anzac Day weekend," he said. "It's great to see the amount of travellers coming here to this region." Mr Langley said the majority of visitors were from metropolitan Melbourne, with a few interstaters too. "This is the biggest our portfolio has ever been," he said. "We've expanded our office and have a few new staff and a fantastic officer manager on board who make everything go a bit smoother. "One small issue is a lack of housekeepers but our guys are doing a fantastic job handling the challenges of keeping the properties to a high standard during difficult times." Mr Langley said there were over 100 properties at the Sackville Street business. "There's not a single bed spared," he said. "We've had a couple of people ring up last minute who have unfortunately caught COVID but we're able to offer them a full refund and those properties are filled within hours." Mr Langley said about 15 groups had registered for a wait list. Old Maritime Inn Best Western owner-manager Raj Patel said the 43 rooms at his Merri Street motel were filled about four weeks ago. "We've basically been busy since Melbourne came out of lockdown in November," he said. "January right through to April has been solid. "It's been really, really good." But Mr Patel said, like many south-west businesses, he was suffering through a staff shortage. "We usually have about 35 staff members but currently have about 28," he said. "We're desperate for staff. "It's been an ongoing issue." Mr Patel said he was looking for full-time receptionists, chefs and waitresses. "It's been challenging but good, it's better than during the COVID-19 pandemic (when businesses were forced to shut or tourists couldn't visit)," he said. "I'd rather have it like this than with no one here. When we are full, it's great for the town. People are coming to Warrnambool, they're travelling and seeing how good this region really is." Mr Patel said he would keep the Old Maritime restaurant open during the Easter long weekend. "With penalty rates, I'm not going to make any money from the restaurant at all but when we have people staying in the motel, they get quite upset when they can't eat here," he said. "I know most restaurants do shut because it is really hard, the penalty rates are so expensive, but it's not good for the town. I'm keeping it open for my guests and also for my staff." A Comfort Inn Warrnambool International spokeswoman said it was a busy period with school holidays, Easter and Anzac Day falling within the same month. She said the 28 rooms at Banyan Street had been booked out weeks ago. "We've got people coming from all over the place but I think mainly from metropolitan areas," she said. "It's busy but we love it. It keeps us on our toes."

