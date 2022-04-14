news, latest-news,

A curious cat has been reunited with his family in Portland after a nine-month journey totalling 350 kilometres across the state before his photo was spotted online. 'Blacky' was picked up by Glenelg Shire local laws rangers just a few kilometres from the family farm and was listed on the council website due to not being registered. IN OTHER NEWS He was then transferred to Warrnambool RSPCA and multiple other shelters in Melbourne with the hope of being adopted when owner Sophie Nelson spotted his photo online. "The girls were incredibly worried that something bad had happened to Blacky after we couldn't find him at his normal spots on the farm," Ms Nelson said. "However we didn't stop looking, despite the time that continued to pass. It was by a lucky chance that a friend had tagged me in a lost animals post nine months after his disappearance on Facebook that we were able to find him once again. "It was such a lovely surprise to know we could be reunited with him after all that time, and I couldn't believe the journey he had been on throughout those nine months." She said it was an important reminder to register all pets. "We wish we would have registered him sooner, we would've been able to collect him from Portland within the same week he went missing and have skipped the heartache for our family in between," Ms Nelson said. "I urge all pet owners to make sure they register their pets - it's such a simple process that could ultimately save so much suffering."

