Frankie Butters is a netball talent worth keeping an eye on over coming years as she makes her way through the A Grade division of the Warrnambool and District league. The Old Collegians youngster and reigning 15 and under best and fairest - after contributing strongly in her second ever A Grade match in round one - will feature in Good Friday against Merrivale. She's relishing the opportunity to be out playing after taking her opportunity against Allansford in round one. 'I was pretty nervous when I was playing (against Allansford) and about to go on the court - I think I did alright, I got half a game which was really good," she said. "I can't wait (for Good Friday), it'll be a good game, I've heard Merrivale is a really good team so it should be a great game." MORE SPORT: After a stellar 2021 season in the junior ranks, the exciting youngster is embracing playing senior netball and learning from her teammates and coaches. I've noticed how fast the game is played in A Grade, it's a lot faster than juniors- it's harder to play on bigger bodies and stronger women," she said. "I'm lucky I'm pretty tall, so that's a good advantage and I've worked a lot on my speed and fitness so I'm kind of relying on speed in the games and trying to be as fit as possible. "Jemmah (Lynch) has really helped me with my training and has been really good and approachable and Bec (Kavanagh) our other coach she's really good. "She's not on court, so she sees a lot from the sidelines and what I need to work on and what I need to do to get better. "I want to play as many games as possible and keep getting better at my netball."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157463791/0b544110-b340-48ef-b566-be52fd38e5aa.jpg/r0_86_4366_2553_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg