Three of Warrnambool's brightest sprinting talents will run for glory in this weekend's Stawell Women's Gift. In the 140th running of Australia's richest footrace, Grace Kelly, Layla Watson and Grace Carter are all expected to vie for the $40,000 winner's cheque over 120m. Coach Wayne Perry said Kelly and Watson, who represent the DPS Warrnambool stable, were primed for a strong weekend. Perry said Kelly, who finished fifth at last year's Gift and was runner-up in the 100m and 200m events at nationals earlier this month, was looking in even better form after putting a recent back injury behind her. "She's training really well and she's been there before, she was the second backmarker last year at just 14 years of age," he said. Meanwhile Watson, the reigning Warrnambool Gift winner, is also returning from an injury that sidelined her for up to eight weeks. "We've had to nurse her through the training the last few weeks but she's training extremely well," Perry said. "So hopefully she can put it all together this weekend." Carter, representing Inner Speed and Power, will be looking to go one better after making the semi-finals of the Stawell Women's Gift last year. Coach Jeremy Dixon said Carter had become stronger in recent weeks. "Her confidence is building in terms of major competitions and her ability and tactics of how to run the races are certainly improving," Dixon said. The DPS Warrnambool stable will take 15 athletes to Stawell ranging from 11 years old up to their mid-40s, with Chad Ryan one to watch in the open 400m and 550m events. Meanwhile, sisters Sophie and Chloe Burrowes will represent Inner Speed and Power in several junior events, with Geelong-based Warrnambool runner Jai Perry, 25, another expected to do well in the 200m. Terang products Jacob Densley, Chris Heffernan and Anna Kasapis are also entered across various events.

