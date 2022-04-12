news, latest-news,

The Garvoc community may only have a few hundred residents but they have dug deep smashing its Good Friday Appeal fund-raising total by thousands of dollars. The Garvoc District Residents Incorporated group's annual goods and services auction has raised $26,665 for the Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal. The auction has run for more than 30 years, with all items donated by local businesses and families. This year, almost 200 items were auctioned off at the new Garvoc Community Hub on Sunday. This year's items included hampers, kitchen goods, cakes, vouchers, a signed Western Bulldogs guernsey, coffee beans and cinema passes. Garvoc District Residents president Adam Bellman said the item that always sold last was local Tinki Bellman's yoyos. "They were bought for $500 this year, which was $50 more than last year," Mr Bellman said. "For some reason it always attracts lots of bids." Mr Bellman said more than 120 people attended the auction. The auctioneers were local stock agents Tim Healy and Jack Kelly. This year's total was up $6000 on last year. "Garvoc also does the Good Friday Appeal's virtual tin rattling and Garvoc Fire Brigade go around collecting money from each property. "We've recently come up with a motor for Garvoc - 'a small town that gives big' - and Sunday's auction was a perfect action of that motto at work." Mr Bellman said the appeal was chosen as some children in the area had been treated at RCH. "It's our way to contribute to a fantastic that most families would hope not to access the services off, but unfortunately sometimes have to," he said. "At the end of the day, all the funds raised are for the children."

