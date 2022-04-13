news, latest-news,

Organisers of a Good Friday market at Lake Pertobe are hoping to raise thousands of dollars for the Royal Children's Hospital. It is the second year that the Dennington Football Netball Club has held its fundraising Markets by the Merri event on Good Friday. Club president Anthony Dowd said there were more than 50 different stalls and a huge variety of products on offer. Last year's event raised more than $4000 and organisers are hoping to beat that amount this year. "It was a really good day." Mr Dowd said. "It's meant to be 24 degrees on Friday so we're hoping the weather holds for us," he said. "It's going to be a good day for everyone to be out and about. We're straight opposite the carnival there." IN OTHER NEWS Mr Dowd said the gold coin donation entry and raffle proceeds would be donated to the hospital as part of its annual Good Friday Appeal. "The more people we get through the gate, the more money we raise for the hospital. Mr Dowd said. He said Pontings Mitre 10 and all stallholders had donated raffle items. "We're hoping to top what we donated to the hospital last year," Mr Dowd said. The market is on Good Friday from 10am to 2pm.

