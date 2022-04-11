Man airlifted after trailer incident
A MAN has been flown to Melbourne by the HEMS4 ambulance helicopter after he was hit by a trailer.
Police say emergency services attended a property on Dobson Way in Warrnambool on Monday afternoon following the incident.
Warrnambool SES unit contoller Andrew Miles said the man was moving a trailer when it ran "over the top of him."
He was taken by the HEMS 4 helicopter service just before 5pm.
Police, ambulance and SES crews were on the scene.
More to come.
