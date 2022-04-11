news, latest-news,

A MAN has been flown to Melbourne by the HEMS4 ambulance helicopter after he was hit by a trailer. Police say emergency services attended a property on Dobson Way in Warrnambool on Monday afternoon following the incident. Warrnambool SES unit contoller Andrew Miles said the man was moving a trailer when it ran "over the top of him." He was taken by the HEMS 4 helicopter service just before 5pm. Police, ambulance and SES crews were on the scene. More to come.

