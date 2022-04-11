news, latest-news,

One of Australia's rising cricket talents, injured spinner Georgia Wareham has retained her Cricket Australia national contract for 2022-23. Cricket Australia has announced its 15-player list, with the 22-year-old making the cut despite missing significant amounts of cricket for the world champions, who most recently took out the ICC Women's World Cup after going through the tournament undefeated. The Mortlake-raised star leggie has played one Test, 23 ODIs and 35 Twenty20s for Australia - including playing a role in the 2020 Women's Twenty20 World Cup glory. The economical youngster currently holds a strike-rate of 13.9 in international women's Twenty20 matches, which is the third best of all-time. Now in the midst of recovering from tearing her anterior cruciate ligament just weeks after making her Test debut this past October, she's being backed by selectors, with the spinning sensation seen as one of the country's brightest prospects with red or white ball. Wareham - who plays her Victorian Premier Cricket with the revered Essendon Maribyrnong Park Ladies and for Victoria - is one of five Victorians in the national squad list. In a recent interview with The Standard, Wareham revealed how was she was tackling her long rehab with a potential return to the crease this summer an exciting prospect for Australian cricket. "I've always enjoyed playing for Australia and that's what I want to get back to so it's really good motivation to get through this - for a lack of a better word - shit rehab," she laughed. "Obviously it's tough to be watching the Women's World Cup..but it's a bit of motivation to be able to work through and hopefully be on the field the next time they play something like this." MORE SPORT Despite being a naturally gifted spin bowler with the ability to turn matches quickly with her accuracy and clever variations, Wareham said it was the opportunity to work on other areas of her game in the future that was exciting. "I think the first thing I'll be able to get into is batting so hopefully I can spend a lot more time as a batter and figure out who I'm going to be as a batter," she said. Australian chief selector Shawn Flegler said retaining the likes of Wareham was important to the long-term future of the champion team, which is building a strong amount of depth coming through the ranks of the WNCL. "Georgia Wareham and Tayla Vlaeminck retain their contracts, which enables us to continue to support them on their return to play after suffering long-term injuries," Flegler said. "Both are progressing well in their rehab, and we look forward to seeing them in action at some stage during the summer." Wareham could return to play some club cricket in Melbourne for the Bombers as she slowly makes her way back to the elite level, with the Premier Cricket season usually starting in mid-November. She's currently contracted to the Melbourne Renegades in the WBBL. Cricket Australia women's contract list: Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Meg Lanning, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

