news, latest-news,

Warrnambool City Council has secured an extra $500,000 towards the replacement of Edwards Bridge in South Warrnambool. Member for Wannon Dan Tehan announced the funding on Monday which is in addition to the $1.5 million the federal government had already chipped into the $4.6 million project. The extra funding will ease the pressure on the council's finances for the project which blew out from $3 million to $4.6 million last year. Mayor Vicki Jellie welcomed the bonus funding for the replacement of the historic bridge which dated back more than 120 years. "It's fabulous. It's great to get the funds to assist us with the cost. The costing in the end was more than we expected, so it's been a great help," Cr Jellie said. She said the bridge had been repaired a number of times but there came a time when you could no longer do that. "It's designed to look similar to the old one," Cr Jellie said. Mr Tehan said he was happy to be able to help with extra finance. He said he loved working with councils like Warrnambool because it meant things actually get done. "You give them the money and, bingo, it's being done. I want to partner more at the local government level because I know that our money leads to outcome," Mr Tehan said. He said the new bridge would have bike and pedestrian access and new lighting. "The old bridge goes but the new one will be even better," he said. The council's infrastructure director David Leahy said the sheeting piling had gone in so workers could drive the poles in. The project was "running smoothly" and there had been "no surprises" with extra costs, Mr Leahy said. He said the extra funding offset some of the council's commitment to the construction. The bridge is on track to open in late September. IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nB9BrLNgExsfwsLgDBevWP/69d2206f-32ea-4e6e-9fcd-fd3f4a81fdb8.jpg/r0_272_4032_2550_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg