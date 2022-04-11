news, latest-news,

A man who straddled his pregnant partner and held a knife to her throat two years ago has avoided a conviction. The 22-year-old man, who The Standard has chosen not to name because a conviction wasn't recorded, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to reckless conduct endangering serious injury and breaching his bail. He was placed on a 15-month correction order with 100 hours of unpaid community work. The court heard the man and his then-partner were at Warrnambool's Mahogany Motel on August 19, 2020 when they began arguing. The man straddled the victim and shook her, causing her to temporarily blackout. When she came to, she attempted to seek refuge in the bathroom but the man forced his way in, opening the door with such force that the victim was flung into the shower. He went outside for a cigarette before returning inside, picking up a steak knife and holding it to the victim's hands before working his way up to her throat. The victim told police the man held the knife to her for about two minutes, leaving her frightened. Police attended shortly after 10pm and seized the steak knife, as well as a tomahawk axe. The man was arrested and conveyed to Warrnambool police station where he was served with a family violence intervention order. He admitted to being verbally abusive but told police he was intoxicated and couldn't remember "certain things". The man was later released on bail to live with his grandmother in Camperdown. He was caught breaching that bail when police twice attended the property and was advised he had not resided there for about a month. On Friday, lawyer Matt Pitkin told the court the man was a young offender with no criminal history or subsequent offending. He said the man now knew he acted irrationally and was "embarrassed and remorseful for putting his partner through that". Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said the offending was serious, and that being intoxicated was not an excuse but an aggravating feature. He said if the man had a criminal history, he would have been jailed. If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000. Emma House is a Warrnambool-based not-for-profit service and can be contacted through 1800 EMMADV (1800 366238) or visit emmahouse.org.au/ Safe Steps for women after hours service is available through 188 015 188. Brophy Family and Youth Services can be contacted on 1300 BROPHY or 03 5561 8888.

