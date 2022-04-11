news, latest-news,

A NEW program is starting in Warrnambool to change young lives through surfing. Ocean Mind is a community surf movement helping young people who are experiencing mental health challenges, social isolation and disabilities to challenge themselves, learn new skills and flourish. The program has expanded from the Surf Coast to Warrnambool and organiser Mark Robinson is on the lookout for mentors. Mentors can be anyone within the community and while being a skilled surfer is not a must, a love and passion for the ocean and the program are. "If you love the ocean, you're energetic, fun, enthusiastic, reliable, passionate, and empathetic, then we'd love you to become one of our mentors," Mr Robinson said. The six-week program is for young people aged eight to 18. Participants are matched one-on-one with a mentor to help develop life skills. "The idea behind it is that we are encouraging them to be healthy - both physically and mentally," Mr Robinson said. "Our goal is for them to form a really strong connection and relationship that transfers into their everyday lives as well. "From the six-week program, our participants graduate to our Surf Club, which is run fortnightly. "Then the third step is participants that are 16 years and over can then become mentors as well, and use those transferable skills that they've learned throughout the program into their own mentoring capacity." Participants need to be referred by a professional, such as a psychologist or youth worker. The charity started in 2016 piloting a UK-based surf therapy model created by The Wave Project and has seen strong results in helping young people feel more accepted, positive and comfortable with their lives. "I think anybody that's ever been out in the ocean, whether it's surfing or even going for a swim, would attest to the fact that you come out feeling a lot better about yourself," Mr Robinson said. "The ocean is a space for everybody. It's a space where you can feel yourself and you can be yourself. "It's also a place where a lot of skills can be honed in and encouraged, like resilience and persistence. "The space out in the water is a place to recharge and connect and have some time to yourself." Warrnambool's Ocean Mind program will be working closely with Brophy and its Stoked surf therapy program. People from all walks of life are encouraged to apply. "As long as you have the passion and you're reliable," Mr Robinson said. "When we partner up the young people one-to-one with their mentors the idea is that they're there each session for the six weeks." The pilot program begins in Warrnambool on May 7 and will run through to June 11. The program will be held every Saturday morning from 10am-12pm at McGennans Beach car park, just past the Warrnambool Surf Club. Go Surf School will be providing the surf lessons and equipment. Those interested can contact Mark on 0467 420 110 or email mark@oceanmind.org.au

