A Camperdown man who ducked inside for a cup of coffee has returned to find his lawn mower stolen. Police said the resident was mowing his lawns on Camperdown's Leura Street last Thursday when he briefly went inside his house. When the man returned outside he found his lawn mower was stolen. The item is described as a Victa 19 inch self-propelled mower. Anyone with information is urged to contact Camperdown police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

