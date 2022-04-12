news, latest-news,

A young Warrnambool girl slept just metres away from where brazen vandals set a car alight during a weekend crime spree. An Emma Avenue resident told The Standard a white Ford Falcon belonging to his work was broken into and set alight shortly before midnight on Monday. He said his young daughter was asleep inside, just metres from where the incident occurred. "It is very concerning," he said. The victim said the vandalism was captured on CCTV and the footage was now in police possession. Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the wagon was destroyed. He said it was one of numerous incidents in the city over the weekend, all of which were believed to be linked. IN OTHER NEWS Detective Senior Constable Hughes said the unknown offenders traveled from the Emma Avenue house to Latrobe Street, arriving shortly after 1am. He said a red 1999 Ford Falcon sedan parked outside a residential property was also broken into and set on fire. Detective Senior Constable Hughes said the offenders then forcibly entered a residential property in the same street, stealing a 43-year-old female's purse while she slept inside. He said they also stole tradesman tools from a 2013 white Mitsubishi Triton utility in Jukes Street. "Crime scene officers have attended each of the addresses and police are investigating these highly dangerous, disgusting and destructive crimes," the detective said. He asked anyone with information to contact Warrnambool police or Crime Stoppers. The detective also urged the community to remember to lock up their homes and cars, remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour. "The days of leaving things unlocked are long gone," he said.

