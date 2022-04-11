news, latest-news,

Traffic diversions are in place following a hydrochloric acid leak on the Hamilton Highway at Mortlake. A Country Fire Authority spokeswoman said crews were called to a HAZMAT incident at 8.15am Monday. She said a 10-litre drum of hydrochloric acid had fallen from a vehicle, leaking onto the roadway. "CFA were assisted by Fire Rescue Victoria in flushing the area with water," she said. The scene was deemed under control at 10am. Victoria Police remain on site directing traffic away from the area.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/399b3646-dbb1-4d9a-a5e0-0a479cc77afe.jpg/r4_3_1199_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg