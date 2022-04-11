news, latest-news, sport, speedway

PORTLAND's Daniel Storer led from start to finish to win the annual Merrett Family Trophy for Wingless Sprints at Simpson Speedway on Saturday night. Alongside polesitter Matthew Symons of Simpson, it was Storer who quickly grabbed the lead in his immaculate machine to lead home Warrnambool's Harry Ross and Todd Hobson who was doing double duty in his Sprintcar on the night. One of the pre-race favourites was Chris Temby who started from 16th and raced through the field to finish fifth just behind Clint McLaren after the 25-lap journey. "I'm happy with the way it all went," Storer said. "My car felt pretty good and overall, it's been a good night." MORE SPORT The second round of the SRA of Victoria's 360 Sprintcar Triple Crown Series which doubled as the fifth round of the C&H Trucking Limited Series attracted 34 cars and it was Charles Hunter emerging as the winner. With a win and a second in his qualifying heats it was enough for Hunter to earn pole position for the 25-lap A-Main. Despite a couple of cautions in the feature Hunter was untroubled throughout and was first across the finish line. Second was Todd Hobson who showed solid speed all night with Brett Smith third and fourth was veteran Matthew Reed who produced some solid driving after starting 16th and finishing fifth. One of the shining lights of the night and for the future was the debut of Jett Bell, son of champion driver Stephen Bell. Jett would make the feature and started 18th and finished ninth showing those in attendance an exciting future lies ahead. Another good field of Street Stocks produced some hard racing and door-banging action, and Ricky Cornwall would take line honours from David Barrie with Warrnambool pair Steven Watts and Peter Kinnear third and fourth respectively. The next race meeting at Simpson Speedway will be the final one for the club for this season. It will be held on April 24 and is a twilight meeting with racing from 3pm. Gates will open at 1pm and will feature a round of the C&H Trucking Sprintcars, Super Rods and Speedcars.

