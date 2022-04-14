news, latest-news,

A time capsule of the Kolora community is up for sale, with many local families set to bid farewell to fond memories of Christmas parties, old-time dancing and footy celebrations. The Kolora Hall was built in 1930 and has been run by a rotating committee for nearly a century, but ongoing maintenance has proven too costly. The building will be sold with the possibility of being relocated, but is unsuitable for residential purposes due to issues with the septic system and lot size. Charles Stewart Real Estate agent and Kolora resident Bernard Moloney said the facility held a special place in the community's heart. "Back when my kids were young, we used to have Christmas parties there every year with Santa," he said. "There was a man who used to fly his plane over and drop lollies and chips out for the kids there. "The best turnout we had was about 40 local kids from the area who came to see Santa and we had a barbecue all that sort of stuff. "It's been a very strong community hall for some time but once Kolora and Noorat combined in the footy, they had club rooms down at Noorat so didn't use the hall. "Smaller families and bigger farms also meant there weren't the number of kids around to have the Christmas parties and with COVID-19 the old time dancing once a month dropped off as well. "There's quite a number of premiership photos in there from the Kolora football club right back to the 1960s. there's also trophy cabinets and war service boards up there as well." IN OTHER NEWS He said the committee no longer made money from renting out the building for sport celebrations. "It's run by the Kolora Hall Committee and over the years they put a new roof and hardy plank on it," Mr Maloney said. "They make money out of renting it out, it's been used for football and netball celebrations. There's been $100,000 spent on it to make it compliant with local hall rules but it's just not getting used. "The committee said instead of spending that money it's better off putting it up for sale. "The committee would like to donate some of the money from the sale to the Kolora CFA and also to build a shed down at the Noorat recreation reserve to display all the premiership photos of footy, netball and cricket for the whole community. "Mortlake RSL will get the war boards dating back to First World War. " The hall has been listed with a selling price of $50,000. Expressions of interest close April 22 at 3pm.

